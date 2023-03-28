QuikTrip Expands to Mississippi

QuikTrip (QT) opened a new Remote Store Network location in Clinton, Miss., the first QT location in Mississippi. Additionally, QT plans to open more Mississippi locations in Flowood, Jackson, Byram, Olive Branch and Gulfport by the end of this year.

The opening day of business was March 23. The Travel Center features a larger designed lot and a more spacious store than a traditional QT and has room to service 20 cars for gas and six diesel bays for trucks.

“We are excited to introduce our QuikTrip Remote Store in Clinton. We look forward to introducing our unique QuikTrip brand and culture to our new community,” said Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QuikTrip’s corporate communications manager. “The store allows us to not only create meaningful connections with our new local customers in Clinton, but also serve travelers in this busy part of the country.”

QT designed its new store model specifically for highly traveled areas of the country that are also within a reasonable proximity to a QT Distribution Center for access to fresh food.

The company offers a full-service kitchen with fresh, made-to-order snacks and fresh food delivered daily through its bakeries and commissaries.

Customers at this newest location have access to the full line of QT snackles, including freshly brewed coffee and fresh-brewed QTea, as well as its complete menu of grab-and-go items like fresh doughnuts, salads, wraps, QT’s signature pizza by the slice and roller grill items. The Clinton, Miss., Travel Center also features an expanded QT Kitchens location, offering fresh, made-to-order food, premium specialty drinks and frozen treats.

QuikTrip Corp. is a privately held company headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown to a more than $11 billion company with 900-plus stores in 17 states.