The Kent Cos. Acquires Tom Thumb Food Stores

Kent Kwik Convenience Stores, an entity of The Kent Cos., has entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire the Hialeah, Fla.-based Tom Thumb Food Stores Inc.

“I have always admired their business model, leadership and community support. I am honored that they would entrust their legacy to our company,” said Bill Kent, owner and chairman of the Kent Cos., on his lifelong friendship with Tom Thumb co-owners Jimmy and Tom McCarthy.

The acquisition will include 14 company-operated Tom Thumb Food Stores and three Subway franchise locations. Tom Thumb Food Stores Inc. is a family-owned and -operated convenience store chain that has maintained a presence in South Florida for more than 59 years, with locations spanning from Fort Lauderdale to Key West. The acquisition will increase The Kent Cos.’ portfolio to 88 company-owned and -operated convenience stores, as well as 152 dealer sites, throughout Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and now Florida.

“Tom Thumb Food Stores have a long history serving the Florida market, with a strong reputation of taking care of their employees and dedication to their customers. We are honored to continue their legacy of serving this market and giving back to the community. Tom Thumb Food Stores is a great convenience store chain that shares similar values and commitment. We are excited to welcome the Tom Thumb Food Stores Team into our family,” said Bill Kent.

The locations recently underwent a brand re-imaging and will continue to remain Tom Thumb Food Stores.

“We expect that customers will continue to receive the same great service by the same great employees. We are thrilled that the leadership and team will continue operating the stores as normal,” said Bill Kent.

“Our father and grandfather opened the first Tom Thumb location in South Florida in 1964,” said Tom Thumb Food Stores co-owners Jimmy and Tom McCarthy. “From growing up in the stores and working with our family in all aspects of the business to finally purchasing the entire company from our parents and our sisters in 2015, it has been our greatest joy and distinct honor to deliver convenience and friendly service to the people of South Florida and the Keys for the past 59-plus years. We will cherish the people,

camaraderie and relationships in our stores, communities and across the industry that have become like family to us.”

Founded in West Texas by the late Buck Kent in 1957, The Kent Cos. began as Kent Oil and Kent Distributors and still remains a family-owned business today. The Kent Cos. are comprised of multiple entities including Kent Kwik Convenience Stores, Mr. Payroll Check Cashing, Rustic Café, Huddle House, Baskin Robbins, Kent Car Washes, Kent Lubrication Centers, Westex Urgent Cares, Prince Signs, Kent Tire Co. and Kent Fuels wholesale.