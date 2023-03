The Coca-Cola Co. has announced new innovations in the beverage category, including the addition of smartwater alkaline with antioxidant. This water adds an antioxidant boost of +9.5PH per bottle, making the smartwater variety a healthy option for consumers looking for beverages with added antioxidants. The new bottle still features the brand’s signature design, but with the blue-highlighted water droplet being changed to black.

The Coca-Cola Co.

www.coca-colacompany.com