CITGO Raises Nearly $145,000 in Charity Bowling Event

The funds raised at the company's annual Shamrock Bowl will be donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

CITGO’s Lemont Refinery hosted its 12th annual MDA Shamrock Bowl, raising $144,560 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), making it the most successful Shamrock Bowl to date. The event, held at Bowlero in Romeoville, Ill., included a total of 288 bowlers from 63 companies.

“CITGO has a long history of supporting MDA and our team is proud to continue these efforts,” said Jim Cristman, CITGO Lemont vice president and general manager. Cristman added that the CITGO Lemont Refinery has raised more than $8.7 million for MDA through its bowling and golf outings since their inception.

“We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support that CITGO, its employees, vendors, marketers and retailers have demonstrated for the mission of the Muscular Dystrophy Association for the past 38 years,” said Amanda Konopka, national account director, corporate partnerships, MDA. “CITGO has set the standard in strengthening our community by fueling our efforts to empower families living with neuromuscular diseases.”

For more than 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care and advocating for the support of families. MDA’s mission is to empower people to live longer, more independent lives.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. The company has approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of roughly 769,000 barrels-per-day.