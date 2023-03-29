Dash In Opens Reimagined Store in Virginia

The new location features indoor and outdoor dining with a fresh food menu, a newly-branded Splash In ECO Car Wash and all-new brand offerings.

Dash In has announced the opening of a completely redesigned store in Loudoun County, Va. The all-new Dash In location features a reimagined store experience and new menu that uses simple, fresh ingredients.

The first-of-its-kind Dash In invites guests to linger by offering both indoor dining and outdoor patio seating. The 5,600 square-foot store features 17 fueling positions and a newly-branded Splash In ECO Car Wash.

“The new Dash In is a result of a five-year journey throughout which we worked together across the Wills Group to completely reimagine the store experience for our guests,” said Wills Group president and chief operating officer Julian B. “Blackie” Wills. “Today’s opening demonstrates our collective commitment to innovation across Dash In, with our new menu featuring a variety of items made fresh in the store and a renewed Dash In brand that debuts in Loudoun County and will continue to roll out in the coming months across the Mid-Atlantic region. We are excited to introduce the new Dash In experience — and all of its innovative features — to the Loudoun County community.”

Reimagined Design

The newest Dash In location presents a distinct environment featuring natural wood exterior finishes, polished concrete floors and excellent line of sight throughout the store.

Dash In’s open kitchen remains at the center of the store experience, flanked by a beverage wall on one side featuring Dash In’s bean-to-cup coffee, a new line of beverages and unique blended beverage offerings as part of Dash In’s craft beverage wall. A beer cave and wine selection are featured on the other side of the central kitchen location.

Renewed Brand Identity

Dash In also unveiled the renewed Dash In and Splash In ECO Car Wash visual identities at the Loudoun County location. The new Dash In brand features a script font, an updated warm color palette and a map marker.

“The Dash In brand revealed today continues Dash In’s commitment to evolving our store experience. We believe our business thrives when we provide better experiences for our guests, each other and our communities,” said Wills. “We’re not just in the convenience business, we’re in the business of caring for people, too.”

Dash In also introduced a renewed brand identity for Splash In ECO Car Wash at the Loudoun County location. The new 48-foot-long roll-over Splash In ECO Car Wash is open seven days a week and features four vacuum stations.

All-New Menu

The all-new Dash In menu expands on Dash In’s signature foodservice offerings with the “made for you” menu now including specialty burgers, chips and baked goods made on site. The menu features offerings that include main course salads such as Dash In’s Southwest Steak and Crispy Chicken Cobb, Dash In Kitchen Bowls including La Cocina and the Veggie Power, along with Dash In favorites such as Stackadillas.

The Loudoun County Dash In also features a self-serve, automated shake and smoothie machine that prepares more than 40 different beverages to order. Dash In will also continue to serve breakfast all-day using fresh cracked eggs, with this new location also offering fresh-made biscuits, croissants and mini-donuts.

To present a limited time burger offering — the “Spike Burger” — celebrity chef Spike Mendelsohn and Dash In have partnered to offer customers a unique foodservice experience. The burger will be available at the Loudoun County Dash In through May.

Dash In will host a grand opening event on March 31 with the ribbon cutting ceremony beginning at 1 p.m., when celebrity chef Spike Mendelsohn and Blackie Wills will unveil the new Spike Burger. Dash In will celebrate with Loudoun County officials and also honor Dulles South Food Pantry, Keep Loudoun Beautiful and Loudoun Hunger Relief as part of Dash In’s community engagement programs. Area schools, local first responders and youth leagues will also be recognized during the event, with Dash In donating $25,000 in grants to the Loudoun County community. The grand opening event will feature food samplings, free car washes and giveaways throughout the day.

Dash In serves customers at more than 55 locations throughout Maryland, Virginia and Delaware. The growing chain is passionate about quality, innovation, cleanliness and the communities it serves.