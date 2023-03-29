Nacho Cheese-Flavored Snack

Takis announced the introduction of Takis Intense Nacho, the brand’s first non-spicy salty snack offering, alongside a partnership with Grammy-nominated, world-renowned artist Steve Aoki. The new flavor captures the classic intensity of Takis without the spice. The snack comes in several forms, including Takis Pop!, Takis Rolled Chips and Takis Waves varieties.

Takis Intense Nacho is available now in different sizes between 2.5 ounces and 9.9 ounces in local stores at a suggested retail price of $2.19 and up to $4.49.

Grupo Bimbo

www.grupobimbo.com