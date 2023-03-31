Weigel’s Launches Cookies and Cream Milk

Cookies and Cream Milk joins other Weigel's flavors such as Chocolate, Strawberry and Peanut Butter Chocolate.

Weigel’s announced the launch of its newest product — Cookies and Cream Milk. Weigel’s Cookies and Cream Milk is made with the freshest milk from local dairy farms, combined with a blend of cookies and cream flavor.

“We’re always looking for new and exciting ways to bring our customers the flavors they crave,” said Bill Weigel, chairman of Weigel’s. “We encourage our customers to try Cookies and Cream Milk while it’s available. It’s the perfect treat to enjoy on a warm spring day or to share with family and friends.”

Weigel’s Cookies and Cream Milk is now available at all Weigel’s locations throughout East Tennessee. In addition to the new Cookies and Cream Milk flavor, Weigel’s offers a wide variety of other milk flavors, including Chocolate, Strawberry and Peanut Butter Chocolate.

“We’re confident that our Cookies and Cream will be a hit with customers of all ages,” said Nick Triantafellou, director of marketing at Weigel’s “It’s the perfect balance of creamy milk and indulgent cookie flavor — it’s like having dessert in a glass!”

Weigel’s is a family-owned and -operated convenience store chain that has been serving East Tennessee since 1931. With over 70 locations, Weigel’s is dedicated to providing its customers with quality products and exceptional service.