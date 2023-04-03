April 2023 Issue: Overcoming Challenges in Hiring and Retention

CStore Decisions April 2023 Digital Edition is sponsored by National Retail Solutions .



The 15th annual CSD/Humetrics HR Benchmarking Survey details how c-store retailers are approaching labor management in 2023.

The COVID-19 pandemic may no longer be a primary concern in 2023, but its impact on

the economy and the workforce lingers. In fact, staffing ranks as the top concern for c-store

retailers in 2023, followed by inflation.

CStore Decisions and Humetrics, for the 15th consecutive year, have collaborated on the Human Resources (HR) Benchmarking Survey, which polled c-store retailers between Jan. 4, 2023, and March 1, 2023, about HR practices, labor challenges, economic outlook and more.

The survey consisted of 40 questions, designed to compare, predict or estimate the most common HR issues impacting the convenience store industry. This year’s participants included: store managers (37%); corporate HR (16%); owners (15%); general, regional or operations managers (15%); corporate other (13%); and assistant store managers (5%). Less than 7% of responding chains had annual revenue over $500 million, and the majority (53%) fell within the $1 million to $10 million range. Of remaining respondents, 53% had 1-10 locations, 24% had 11-50 locations, 10% had 51-100 sites, 11% had 101-500 stores and 1.5% had more than 500 stores.

The survey began by asking participants: “How was your overall business in 2022?” More than half (59%) of retailers surveyed shared that business for them in 2022 was better than expected.