Expanding C-Store Chain Names New CEO

New CEO Liz Williams joined the convenience store chain in 2022 as the company's first president and chief financial officer.

With 26 current locations across Chicago; Washington, D.C.; Maryland; Virginia; Dallas; and Austin, Texas, a convenience store chain specializing in merging neighborhood retail and e-commerce technology announced that Liz Williams will take over as CEO for the brand, effective immediately. Williams joined the company in June 2022 as Foxtrot’s first president and chief financial officer (CFO), leading operations, finance, strategy, development and supply chain.

Williams’ roots run deep in the food and beverage industry, having served as the CFO of Taco Bell and then president of Taco Bell International, a subsidiary of Yum Brands Inc. During her time at Taco Bell she was responsible for the brand strategy, growth and performance of the international business across 30 countries. Following Taco Bell, Williams was the CEO for Drybar, the premier blow-dry bar specializing in blowouts, hair care products and styling tools. Williams also serves on the board of Stitch Fix, a pioneering e-commerce retailer, and Viant, an advertising software provider.

“Since joining our team last summer, Liz’s inspirational leadership, deep admiration for the Foxtrot brand and depth of operating expertise has taken us to new heights. We are thrilled for the opportunity to grow with Liz as our CEO as we introduce Foxtrot to more neighborhoods across the country,” said Mike LaVitola, chairman of Foxtrot.

As CEO, Williams will oversee continued growth of Foxtrot both within its current markets and in new markets across the country.

WIlliams received her bachelor’s degree from The University of Texas at Austin and earned her Master of Business Administration degree from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

“I’m honored to lead Foxtrot, an incredible brand that is modernizing convenience retail and the local café, with delicious food and beverage options that delight our customers,” said Liz Williams, CEO of Foxtrot. “Mike has created and led a very special brand to this point. I am thrilled to continue with our mission and excited about the growth ahead.”

Foxtrot curates its signature market selection with up-and-coming brands and highly local favorites alongside its all-day café experience, complete with thoughtfully sourced coffee, seasonal drinks, fresh smoothies, breakfast tacos, chef-prepared salads and bowls, and grab-and-go meals for lunch and dinner. All of its offerings are available to enjoy in-store, for pickup and through on-demand delivery through the brand’s proprietary app.