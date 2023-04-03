Growth Energy Launches E15 Fueling Campaign

The campaign is being launched to ensure drivers have access to E15 fuel during the summer.

Growth Energy announced a new ad campaign to call on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to ensure uninterrupted access to cleaner, more affordable E15 fuel during the summer driving season. The seven-figure campaign will include television and digital advertising in Washington, D.C., and in major biofuel-producing states.

“The clock is ticking, and we need the administration to act swiftly to ensure fuel savings from E15 do not disappear from gas stations this summer,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. “Immediate action on a summer waiver would signal relief at the pump for consumers and provide retailers with the certainty they need to fully commit to offering E15 over the summer ahead. That’s why we’re rallying grassroots supporters, retail partners and elected leaders across the heartland to protect access to fuel savings with E15.”

“Last year, thanks to action by the Biden administration, E15 saved drivers nearly a dollar per gallon in some areas, with savings averaging to 16 cents per gallon across the country,” added Skor. “Russia’s war in Ukraine, low crude oil inventories and other supply issues continue to drive volatility in our fuel markets, and we need President Biden to act again.”

