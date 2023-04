Goya has released a new flavor of ginger beer — Goya Jamaican Style Ginger Beer. The refreshing beverage delivers a unique ginger kick and is perfect for enjoying with family and friends on any occasion. The beverage can be used on its own or in a variety of cocktails.

The non-alcoholic drink comes in a 4-pack with 7-ounce bottles for a suggested retail price of $4.99.

Goya Foods, Inc.

www.goya.com