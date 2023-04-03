Plant-Based Onigiri

Konscious has announced the addition of Onigiri to its product line, which is a popular Japanese snack consisting of tender rice wrapped around savory plant and veggie fillings. The food comes in four varieties, including Kale Gomae, Japanese Vegetable Curry, Roasted Corn + Poblano and Korean BBQ Mushroom. The frozen, plant-based product is Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten free and made without carrageenan or titanium oxide. The suggested retail price is $7.99 for two pieces.

Konscious Foods

www.konscious.com