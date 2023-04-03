Stewart’s Shops Adds Tesla Superchargers to Site

The superchargers at the Stewart’s Shops c-store can be used by both Tesla and non-Tesla vehicles.

The Stewart’s Shops site located at 2951 State Hwy 9 in Ballston Spa, N.Y., is now equipped with Tesla superchargers that can be used by both Tesla and non-Tesla vehicles.

There are only a few locations in the U.S. where consumers can access this charger. This supercharger is open to Tesla vehicles and non-Tesla vehicles with Combined Charging System compatibility. This shop is equipped with eight superchargers that are available 24/7 and charge up to 250 kilowatts.

“Stewart’s is proud to support our EV (electric vehicle) customers by working with Tesla to bring these chargers to our location in the town of Malta. Now not only Tesla but any EV owner can stop by to refuel the car and themselves. Twenty to thirty minutes at a supercharger brings the car back to a full charge while the driver has an opportunity to enjoy a hot meal or an ice cream treat in the shop,” Chad Kiesow, senior vice president of facilities at Stewart’s Shops, stated.

Stewart’s Shops currently has 11 locations equipped with EV charging stations, six of them being Tesla superchargers and five with New York EVolve stations. All Stewart’s EV chargers are Level 3 Direct Current Fast Chargers or DCFCs. These types of chargers take about 20-30 minutes to reach a full battery, and the cost to charge depends on a variety of factors.

Stewart’s EV projects, like this one, are a way to facilitate this gradual energy shift. Stewart’s Shops is focused not only on environmental sustainability but also on economic sustainability. All of Stewart’s EV charging stations, Tesla and New York EVolve, are placed in strategic locations that make sense in their respective market areas to reduce range anxiety and boost daily convenience.

As a leading energy provider in New York State, Stewart’s Shops has many sustainable efforts in place. In addition to EV chargers, Stewart’s uses thousands of solar panels to offset electricity used at its manufacturing plant as well as the energy of more than 50 shops. These solar panels offset electricity used on hot summer days when ice cream production is at peak demand.

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates shops across New York and southern Vermont. The rich, 75-year history and success stems from the vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.