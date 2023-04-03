What are the top snack trends for 2023?

Well, the very first trend with which convenience store retailers need to be familiar is that snacking isn’t slowing down, despite lingering high inflation. For proof, category managers can point to IRI statistics that show, among other things, that for the 52 weeks ended Jan. 1, 2023, c-stores watched sales of salty snacks rise by 17% — even as their average price per unit jumped by 14%.

Additionally, many consumers who talk about eating healthy also crave indulgence and welcome a chance to, so to speak, have their cake and eat it too. Chocolate remains king, yet consumers are reaching for those that offer functional and/or healthful benefits — clean ingredients, protein, low or no sugar, and gluten-free or plant-based items.

“We see better-for-you in really all categories of snacking. We see chips that are plant-based, have added protein or are gluten free,” confirmed Anne-Marie Roerink, the principal and founder of 210 Analytics in San Antonio. “We see meat snacks that are playing into diet trends by having no sugar as well as bringing claims that are big growth areas in the meat department as well. For instance, you’ll now find more grass-fed beef or organic meat snacks.”

Another trend that convenience store retailers will continue to see throughout 2023 and certainly beyond is smaller pack sizes to make sure people can continue to engage in the category. Segment analysts say they are seeing money-saving measures move in two directions at the time.

Some consumers are moving to family packs to save and use over time, while others are moving to smaller packages to meet the price point they are able to afford.

Retailers can also look for more interesting and fun flavors coming to their shelves. Spicy continues to be hot, of course, but more than anything consumers are looking for unexpected flavor combinations. Limited-time flavors will be big in order to prompt impulse purchases and optimize category engagement. Two major brand that have done that exceedingly well are Oreo cookies and Lays potato chips.