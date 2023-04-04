Conexxus Annual Conference to Focus on C-Store Tech Trends

The Conexxus Annual Conference is set to take place April 30–May 4 in Coronado Bay, Calif. It is a great event for all those in information technology (IT), operations and executive leadership involved with c-store technology.

The conference is designed to bring together industry experts, thought leaders and technology enthusiasts to discuss, learn and collaborate on the latest trends and innovations in convenience store technology. It’s a useful platform to network, exchange ideas and gain insights into what’s happening now and in the future of the industry. This event provides an opportunity for both retailer and vendor attendees to engage in meaningful conversations about the technology roadmap for the convenience industry and together explore solutions to key issues within customer experiences and internal operations.

“The convenience industry is undergoing rapid technological advancements, and it is vital to stay up to date with the latest developments to remain competitive,” said Varish Goyal, CEO of Loop Neighborhood Stores. “The Conexxus Annual Conference provides an excellent opportunity for our full IT team plus our executive leadership to hear about the latest developments, share best practices and stay ahead of the curve.”

Varish Goyal is the current chair of the Conexxus board of directors. He will be providing opening remarks to kick off the conference, as well as speaking on the Executive Culture Panel along with Vish Ganapathy, Google’s director & head of customer engineering for retail & consumer goods; Robert Hampton, Jackson Food Stores’ vice president of tech services and innovation; and Doug New, Nouria Energy’s chief information officer.

Attendees can look forward to a full agenda featuring two keynote speakers, education sessions and panel discussions focused on topics such as artificial intelligence computer vision, data and tech agility; self-checkout; edge computing; digital marketing; quick-service restaurant tech; and more. Sessions include speakers from: Google, Samsung Electronics, NACS Thrivr, Acumera, Parkland USA, Coen Markets, W. Capra Consulting, CHS/ Cenex, G&M Oil, Jacksons Food Stores, Maverik, Friendly Express, Loop Neighborhood Stores, Impact 21, Toot n’ Totem, Int’l Food & Beverage Technology Assoc. and more.

Attendees can register here.

Conexxus is the non-profit, member-driven, technology organization dedicated to the development and implementation of standards, technologies innovation and advocacy for the convenience store and retail fueling market. Conexxus membership collaborates on key present and future industry challenges and innovations, including Application Programming Interface development, standardizing age verification and e-commerce initiatives.