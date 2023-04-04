GPM Investments Upgrades fas REWARDS App

GPM Investments, a wholly owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp., announced the launch of its new fas REWARDS app. The new app is available in the App Store and in Google Play. It offers enrolled loyalty members a variety of new features, including exclusive in-app member-only deals not available in stores, order and delivery, age-verified offers on tobacco and alcohol, a store locator with current gas prices at GPM stores close to members and more.

Key features of the new fas REWARDS app include:

Exclusive in-app deals — provide enrolled fas REWARDS loyalty members who use the app with additional savings throughout the year. As an example, this week, members can get a free 5-Hour Energy.

— provide enrolled fas REWARDS loyalty members who use the app with additional savings throughout the year. As an example, this week, members can get a free 5-Hour Energy. Virtual wallet — helps to keep user engagement up as they browse and add exclusive offers to their wallet

— helps to keep user engagement up as they browse and add exclusive offers to their wallet Geo-fenced location — leverages the user’s location services, allowing them to access the app from any one of GPM’s community brands

— leverages the user’s location services, allowing them to access the app from any one of GPM’s community brands fas REWARDS Dashboard — enables further personalization by presenting the member’s reward balances and incentivizes them to reach their next “redemption goal”

— enables further personalization by presenting the member’s reward balances and incentivizes them to reach their next “redemption goal” Order and delivery or pickup — allows customers to conveniently order ahead and has provided a new revenue stream adding incremental sales to 1,233 locations

— allows customers to conveniently order ahead and has provided a new revenue stream adding incremental sales to 1,233 locations Referral program — rewards users for inviting friends and family to enroll in the fas REWARDS loyalty program. Both parties will receive $5 in fas BUCKS upon successfully enrolling.

Stacking discounts has proven to be a key loyalty strategy, and the new fas REWARDS Dashboard allows users to track all rewards at a glance. As part of ARKO’s “Buy More, Stack More, Save More” program, enrolled loyalty members can save on fuel by “stacking” savings of up to $1 off their next fuel purchase, for up to 20 gallons of fuel, or by redeeming their points for fas bucks to spend in the store. Loyalty members in Connecticut, Louisiana, Missouri and Wisconsin can stack points, which turn into fas BUCKS at their local store.

After launching in November 2020, the fas REWARDS program now has over 1.3 million enrolled members. ARKO’s enrolled members spent an average of $1.4 thousand annually in 2022, with nearly nine visits per month.

“The new fas REWARDS app is a leap forward for our company, helping develop personal relationships with our customers while providing them with many great features that save money and time shopping the great options our stores provide,” said Arie Kotler, chairman, president and CEO. “The brand-new custom interface is the most flexible way to use earned rewards. From cents off the gallon to discounted in-store purchasing, customers can choose how to spend rewards, deciding what reward best suits their immediate needs. We believe the significant benefits and superior functionality of the app will drive enrollment growth.”

ARKO Corp. is a fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the U.S. Based in Richmond, Va., its highly recognizable family of community brands offers prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages and multiple popular quick-service restaurant brands.