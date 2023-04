A new OREO snack just hit shelves this month nationwide: OREO Blackout Cake. OREO Blackout Cake is a double-layered, rich and limited-edition chocolate cookie. OREO Blackout Cake features the classic chocolate base-cake with a layer of Chocolate Cake flavor creme stacked on top of a layer of Dark Chocolate Cake flavor creme.

