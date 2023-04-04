Sea Salt & Pepper No-Shell Pistachios

Wonderful Pistachios has revealed its new Sea Salt & Pepper No Shells. The new Sea Salt & Pepper No Shells variety joins the current cast of flavors, including Sea Salt & Vinegar, Smoky Barbecue, Chili Roasted and Honey Roasted.

Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Sea Salt & Pepper combines bold sea salt and spicy black pepper. Sea Salt & Pepper will be available in 5.5-ounce, 11-ounce, 22-ounce and 2.25-ounce bags throughout the U.S. and Canada. It will also be available as part of a 72-count display with Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Sea Salt & Vinegar.

The Wonderful Co.

www.wonderful.com