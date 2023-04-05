GetGo Café + Market Begins ‘Free Coffee Mondays’

GetGo Café + Market launched “Free Coffee Mondays” at all GetGo locations. It began April 3, and for a limited time, guests will get a free GetGo self-serve coffee with their Advantage Card every Monday, no purchase necessary. The promotion applies to any of GetGo’s fresh-brewed hot and iced coffee varieties, as well as the new nitro and cold brew products.

“At GetGo, our guests are our top priority, and they’re at the center of everything we do,” said Executive Vice President and GetGo’s Chief Operating Officer Tony Harris, who explained the free coffee promotion celebrates the recent chainwide upgrade to GetGo’s coffee program. “Whether it’s that morning pick-me-up or that afternoon indulgence, we know coffee goes a long way in making your day that much better. With ‘Free Coffee Mondays,’ we want to give our guests a great start to the week with a great-tasting coffee for free.”

As announced in February, GetGo recently completed a chainwide upgrade of its self-serve beverage bar area. The technology and equipment upgrade included a rollout of new bean-to-cup coffee machines, which feature GetGo’s new “signature blend” coffee beans and the addition of new nitrogen-infused and cold brew coffees. The upgrade marked the latest in GetGo’s strategic enhancements in its food-first approach to serving guests.

Guests must scan their Advantage Card or their myPerks card to receive the promotion and are limited to one free coffee each Monday. The nitro and cold brew latte products are not available in all locations. The promotion is available for a limited time.

GetGo is an innovative, food-first convenience store experience with more than 260 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. GetGo offers food and fuel in a variety of models — from open-concept stores to stand-alone kiosks. Many sites offer touchless and tunnel WetGo car washes. GetGo is headquartered in Pittsburgh and operated by Giant Eagle Inc.