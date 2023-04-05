Spring Cookie Dough Shapes

Pillsbury has released its Spring Seasonal Cookie Dough, which includes Bunny Shapes, Chick Shapes and Egg Cutouts. These Pillsbury cookies — available for a limited time this spring season — are safe to eat raw so they can be enjoyed before and after baking. The Bunny and Chick varieties each contain 20 cookies, while the Easter Egg cutouts have 10 pre-cut cookies.

The seasonal treats are available now at retailers nationwide in their own colorful and distinct packages.

