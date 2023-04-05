Strawberry Peach-Flavored Energy Drinks

Rockstar has launched two new beverage varieties to its product line — Rockstar Punched Strawberry Peach and Rockstar Pure Zero, which also features the same Strawberry Peach flavor but with zero sugar. Each of these energy drinks contain 240 milligrams of caffeine to keep consumers alert and energized morning, noon and night.

Rockstar Punched Strawberry Peach features a bright orange, intricately detailed can, while Rockstar Pure Zero displays a clean, white can with the signature star on the front.

