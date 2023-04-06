Overcoming Challenges in Hiring and Retention

The COVID-19 pandemic may no longer be a primary concern in 2023, but its impact on the economy and the workforce lingers. In fact, staffing ranks as the top concern for c-store retailers in 2023, followed by inflation.

CStore Decisions and Humetrics, for the 15th consecutive year, have collaborated on the Human Resources (HR) Benchmarking Survey, which polled c-store retailers between Jan. 4, 2023, and March 1, 2023, about HR practices, labor challenges, economic outlook and more.

The survey consisted of 40 questions, designed to compare, predict or estimate the most common HR issues impacting the convenience store industry. This year’s participants included: store managers (37%); corporate HR (16%); owners (15%); general, regional or operations managers (15%); corporate other (13%); and assistant store managers (5%). Less than 7% of responding chains had annual revenue over $500 million, and the majority (53%) fell within the $1 million to $10 million range. Of remaining respondents, 53% had 1-10 locations, 24% had 11-50 locations, 10% had 51-100 sites, 11% had 101-500 stores and 1.5% had more than 500 stores.

