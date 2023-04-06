Petro Serve USA Acquires CHS Sites

Petro Serve USA has acquired a total of three CHS Dakota Plains c-stores in Valley City and Litchville, N.D.

Petro Serve USA has announced the acquisition of three CHS Dakota Plains c-stores and hardware stores in Valley City and Litchville, N.D.

The Valley City Times Record reported that most things will stay the same. All stores will remain Cenex branded, and all of the current employees have been offered employment under new ownership and will remain in their current positions.

However, the only change that will be made is at the pumps.

“Over time, a short amount of time here, you will see the pumps be able to accept Visa and Mastercard. Where right now, they don’t, but we’re going to put in what is called a Cardtrol, so you’ll be able to use your Visa credit cards in Litchville and at the Valley City farm ag store. So that will be a couple of improvements we will make right away,” Petro Serve USA CEO Kent Satrang told the Valley City Times Record.

CHS is a diversified global agribusiness cooperative owned by farmers and local cooperatives across the U.S.

Petro Serve USA, founded in 1934, is a local cooperative that owns and operates 33 convenience stores as a division of the locally owned cooperative Farmers Union Oil Co. out of Moorhead, Minn.