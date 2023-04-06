RaceTrac to Donate to Parkinson’s Research

RaceTrac locations decided to partner with The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) in recognition of Parkinson’s Awareness Month. A portion of store proceeds will be donated toward Parkinson’s disease research as a part of RaceTrac’s ‘RaceTrac Gives Back’ initiative. Through this program, RaceTrac has raised more than $7 million to support MJFF since 2011.

“The search for a cure to Parkinson’s disease is a cause near and dear to the RaceTrac family,” said Melanie Isbill, chief marketing officer at RaceTrac and member of MJFF’s board of directors since March 2021. “We hope our guests will join us in supporting the important work of The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research by stopping in for a World’s Finest Chocolate bar or a cup of Crazy Good Coffee this April.”

It is estimated that nearly 1 million people in the United States are affected by Parkinson’s disease, including Isbill’s father, RaceTrac Executive Chairman and current MJFF Patient Council member Carl Bolch Jr. Her grandfather, RaceTrac founder Carl Bolch Sr., also lived with Parkinson’s.

All April long, at every RaceTrac location, guests will have the option to choose between adding one dollar to their in-store purchases or selecting a special one-dollar candy bar available at the register to support the cause. During “Coffee for a Cause” week April 16-22, all coffee proceeds are also donated directly to the Foundation.

In addition to “RaceTrac Gives Back,” RaceTrac’s 10th annual Run for Research 5K is returning to Truist Park in Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 16. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to join both 5k and 1k events. All proceeds, including 100% of registration fees, will go directly to MJFF’s high-impact research programs. Registration is now open, and people can sign up for the race here.

Headquartered in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates over 560 convenience store locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee. RaceTrac stores offer guests an affordable one-stop shop featuring a wide selection of food and beverage favorites, including Swirl World frozen desserts; freshly ground, freshly brewed coffee; and competitively priced fuel.