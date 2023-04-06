TravelCenters of America Reveals Citizen Driver Award Recipients

TA's selection of Lamar Buckwalter and William McNamee was based on their leadership qualities, commitment to safety and involvement in the community.

TravelCenters of America unveiled the recipients of the Citizen Driver Award for its tenth year at the Mid-America Trucking Show, awarding Lamar Buckwalter of Leola, Penn., and William McNamee of Christopher, Ill. The travel center network created the award to recognize professional drivers who demonstrate traits that bring a high level of respect to the truck driving profession, including good citizenship, safety, health and wellness, community involvement and leadership.

As part of the honor, Citizen Driver Award winners may select a TA, Petro Stopping Center or TA Express location to be dedicated in their name, allowing their story to be continuously displayed for all travelers that pass through. In addition, TA makes a $2,500 donation to each winner’s organization of choice.

“This year’s winners dedicated their lives to both their careers and serving others,” said Barry Richards, president of TA. “I am truly humbled for the opportunity to acknowledge the heroic actions of these great citizens and thank them for their service to our country.”

The Citizen Driver Program puts a spotlight on some of the most extraordinary drivers today and illustrates the fine examples of professionalism embedded in the truck driving profession. Over 150 nominations for the Citizen Driver Award were received this year, from fleet owners and executives to professional drivers, trucking organization members and trucking industry suppliers.

The following distinguished members of the trucking industry served as this year’s judges:

Donna Kennedy, director, St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund

Dave Nemo, on-air host, Road Dog Media/Dave Nemo Entertainment

Todd Spencer, president, Owner Operator Independent Driver Association (OOIDA)

Ellen Voie, president & CEO of Women in Trucking

TA launched the program in 2013 with the intention of recognizing the professional drivers who keep America moving. To date, 41 Citizen Drivers have been awarded with this prestigious honor.

William McNamee

With more than 32 years of driving experience, William McNamee has dedicated his career to educating children and members of the public about trucking safety. He has been an active member of Trucker Buddy International for 25 years and even served on the board of directors.

Having sat on the Carbon Express Safety Committee and received numerous safety awards and recognitions — including his prestigious selection by the 2019-2020 America’s Road Team — it’s no surprise McNamee has amassed almost 3.2 million accident-free miles. After serving in the Marines as a nuclear projectile assemblyman and military police, McNamee is prepared for anything out on the road. He has even assisted with three accidents while driving his truck, administering life-saving medical aid to severely injured motorists.

McNamee became a finalist in the National Tank Truck Carriers driver of the year program and took second place in the Illinois Truck Driving Championship. Plus, he’s a volunteer firefighter, licensed medical first responder and vessel examiner for the Coast Guard Auxiliary. A passionate member of No Volunteer Dies Alone and Truckers Against Trafficking, he also volunteers at Veterans Administration hospitals and advocates for positive change throughout the industry.

Lamar Buckwalter

Lamar A. Buckwalter started going out on the road with his dad at the early age of 13 months old. Now, he has 26 years of professional driving and over 4 million accident-free miles under his belt. Starting out as a junior firefighter, Buckwalter also became a lieutenant, captain and deputy chief. He’s been an emergency medical technician for the last 21 years and a rescue technician for 28 years. Most recently, he obtained his Water Rescue Technician and Fire Instructor qualification.

During the 9/11 tragedy, Buckwalter joined the Pennsylvania Rescue Task Force Team and spent two weeks providing invaluable assistance at Ground Zero. In 2003, Buckwalter was awarded Trauma of the Year for saving a woman who was trapped in her car after an accident. And in December of 2022, he received a Clinical Save Commendation for saving a man who was in active cardiac arrest.

For the last five years, Buckwalter sponsored a local Make-A-Wish program for its Mother’s Day truck convoy. He was also part of the Road Pro Family of Brands ProDriver and recently got involved with Four Coles Kids, helping children with special needs. As a sponsor and participant in a local school’s All Pro Dads program, he helped to provide once-a-month breakfasts and fellowship time between kids and their fathers.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, TravelCenters of America has more than 18,000 team members and serves guests at 275 locations in 44 states, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, car and truck parking and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for its guests.