Ambitious C-Store Chain Opens New Location

A new c-store location opened in Indianapolis on Friday, April 7 at 6 a.m. The store is located at 7815 E. Washington. WIth this new location now open, the chain officially operates a total of 11 stores in the Indianapolis area.

This new pump-and-go location is a 4,400-square-foot store that sits on 3.66 acres. It features a number of amenities to serve the on-the-go guests including:

Self-checkout to drive a faster and more efficient guest experience

LED lighting for guest and team member safety and energy efficiency

Freshly made burritos and sandwiches prepared throughout the day in the store’s on-site kitchen

Variety of beverages, including fresh bean-to-cup coffee and ice-cold fountain beverages with nugget ice

16 auto fueling positions and three diesel lanes

Thorntons invited the community to be part of its big day on April 7. There was a grand opening celebration from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. During this time and while supplies lasted, guests who entered the new store received a Thorntons gift card which they could immediately scan at the register to determine the value. One lucky guest won a $1,000 gift card. In addition, there was be music, games and giveaways.

During the ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m., Thorntons leadership presented Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana with a $2,500 donation. This contribution was in honor of the new store opening and is part of Thorntons’ ongoing commitment to help feed the hungry in all of the communities where it operates.

Based in Louisville, Ky., Thorntons, part of the bp portfolio, operates more than 200 stores that provide high-quality fresh foods, beverages and fuel in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida. Thorntons has its own blending plants, transportation fleet and food commissary.