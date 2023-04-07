BRACH’S released its first-ever globally inspired jelly beans: Desserts of the World. There are five new limited-edition flavors — Chocolate Macaron, Strawberry Mochi, Churro, Apple Pie and Lemon Sorbet — inspired by sweet treats from

around the world. Chocolate Macaron is inspired by France; Japan sparked the idea for the Strawberry Mochi flavor; the Churro flavor was inspired by Spain; Apple Pie is based off of the classic United States dessert; and Italy gave BRACH’S the idea for Lemon Sorbet. The jelly beans have a suggested retail price of $3.49.

Ferrara Candy Co.

www.ferrarausa.com