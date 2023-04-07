Hostess Brands launched a new breakfast snack: Hostess Donettes Old Fashioned mini doughnuts. The new Donettes variety is an extension of one of the brand’s most loved product lines. Donettes Old Fashioned deliver doughnut-shop taste and quality to breakfast, complete with a scrumptious, moist texture and a sweet glaze in poppable form. The mini doughnuts have no artificial colors or flavors and contain no high-fructose corn syrup. The Donettes Old Fashioned mini doughnuts come in 10.5-ounce packages and are available nationwide.

