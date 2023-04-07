Why Is it Important to Cross-Merchandise Candy?

Convenience store retailers need to understand why it is important to cross-merchandise candy, as it will help them to see more of this

powerhouse category.

Cross-merchandising, of course, is the technique of displaying complementary products next to each other. A notable advantage is that it can lead to additional sales; a somewhat more subtle advantage is the appreciation that shoppers can feel and loyalty they can develop for helping them see more possibilities, remember other items they need and save money via promotions. It can also help launch new products by displaying them in proximity to established brands.

Higher-ticket candies are among the most giftable items that convenience stores carry, which means cross-merchandising things like

wrapping paper, gift bags, tissue paper, ribbons, bows and more next to them makes sense. In a similar vein, merchandising candies

alongside greeting cards can also build ring.

Holidays such as Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day, of course, present still more excellent opportunities for cross-merchandising the more expensive gift candies. Printed balloons, mugs, candles, beauty care, gift cards, small gadgets and more all match up well and can go together in gift baskets.

Consumers looking to stock up on candy for parties will also need supplies like soft drinks, disposable utensils, paper plates, napkins,

tablecloths and other items, as well as items like streamers, balloons, signs, hats, confetti, party horns, glow sticks and silly string.

Some less obvious but nonetheless powerful items to cross-merchandise with candy can be coffee, tea, wine, cigars and travel accessories.

People who grab candy are usually looking for a mood booster, which means that cross-merchandising with self-care items such as candles, lotions, bath bombs or face masks can prove a natural fit. The same goes for consumers headed off to a day at the office, and so pens, pencils, sticky notes and paperclips all create opportunities for additional sales.