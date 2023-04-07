Yesway Celebrates National Burrito Day

On April 6, customers were able to celebrate National Burrito Day with Yesway by grabbing a burrito from one of its convenience stores.

Allsup’s began serving its Beef & Bean Burritos in 1974 and holds the distinction of being the first convenience store to deep fry burritos. Each and every one is handmade with slow-cooked beans, beef, cheese and a special blend of spices and then wrapped with care. Allsup’s burritos have become a staple among burrito enthusiasts not only in the U.S. but across the globe, and now, nearly 50 years later, are available at all 436 Yesway and Allsup’s stores, along with Allsup’s “Chimi” Chimichanga and Hatch Green Chile & Cheese Burrito.

“We invite everyone to join us in celebrating National Burrito Day, our favorite holiday,” said Derek Gaskins, chief marketing officer of Yesway, prior to the event. “Our Allsup’s burritos have become a fan favorite over the years, and we are thrilled to offer them at all our locations. Stop in and try one. And don’t forget the Allsup’s Taco Sauce.”

Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, which operates 435 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska. Yesway operates its portfolio primarily under two successful brands, Yesway and Allsup’s, with sites that are differentiated through a foodservice offering, featuring Allsup’s famous deep-fried burrito, and a wide variety of high-quality grocery items and private-label products. Yesway’s geographic footprint consists of stores located in attractive rural and suburban markets across the Midwest and Southwest.