Booming Travel Center Chain to Invest $1 Billion on Upgrades

Two hundred travel center and c-store locations will be updated by 2028, with 25 new locations to be opened in 2023.

A widespread travel center chain will invest more than $1 billion in updating 200 locations over the next five years with its Strategic Remodel Initiative. On average, the chain will invest between $2 million and $7 million per location.

The stores will remain open during the remodel process, and when completed each location will have a more modern look and open concept.

“Investing in existing locations is another way Love’s prioritizes creating a first-class experience for customers,” said Randy Swain, director of construction and remodels for Love’s Travel Stops. “Being strategic with how we update existing locations — and keeping them open during the process — strengthens Love’s commitment to getting customers back on the road quickly.”

Locations will be equipped with open-kitchen concepts, multiple restaurant options and updated Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations. Dog parks will be added to locations without existing ones, where space allows.

While the company has always invested in its locations, the Strategic Remodel Initiative identifies which locations will be updated based on foot traffic, sales and store age. Locations being completed soon as a part of the initiative include El Paso, Texas; and Columbia, Tenn.

As part of the Strategic Remodel Initiative, Love’s will also update three locations this year via teardown and reconstruction. The locations will be closed during the process and be reopened with an expanded footprint and new look and feel. Love’s locations in Oklahoma City and Gary, Ind., reopened in February after undergoing complete rebuilds.

In addition to Love’s Strategic Remodel Initiative, the company plans to open 25 new locations in 2023. In all, Love’s will invest over $1 billion in new and remodeled locations in 2023, adding amenities and services to maintain its commitment to safe, clean and well-maintained locations.

Love’s Travel Stops has more than 610 locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family owned and operated and employs more than 39,000 people. Love’s has over 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.