LottoShield has launched a new lottery tracking system that eliminates the manual, time-intensive process of lottery reconciliation and provides retailers with strong protection from all kinds of lottery theft. The LottoShield scanner allows cashiers to audit inventory in just seconds, without entering ticket or bin numbers manually. LottoShield is also the only system that automatically tracks invoices and reports from the state lottery to monitor confirmed packs, activations, online lotto sales, payouts and more.

LottoShield

www.lottoshield.com