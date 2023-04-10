Make the Most of Your Applicant Pool

As recruiting challenges persist, many retailers find themselves paying for access to applicants that aren’t a fit for their brand.

Zach Matook, director of marketing for Sprockets, shared some insights on what convenience store retailers could expect to learn in the upcoming webinar.

Question (Q): What will c-store retailers learn if they attend this webinar?

Zach Matook (ZM): How to spend less on sourcing while engaging with the most valuable applicants to your stores. Plus, why the current business model of job boards is not designed to help your staff. (They want you to keep spending money.)

Q: What is the challenge with traditional job boards?

ZM: Many of them make it hard to access your database of past applicants. They want you to fill the top of the funnel. You could be paying for the same applicants multiple times. They’ll do everything in their power to keep you spending money on ads.

Q: Why is leveraging current applicant pools key?

ZM: You can save thousands of dollars on sourcing by focusing on the people you’ve already paid for. Since these people have already applied that means they are interested. Engaging with and nurturing these applicants with the right tools (i.e. screening tools) will surface the most valuable applicants to you right now. By leveraging your applicant pool, you’ll continue to spend less on sourcing over time and into the future because you won’t have to solely rely on “new” applicants. If combined with screening tools like Sprockets, you’ll be able to find the right fit and boost overall employee retention as well.

