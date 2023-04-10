Pilot Co. Introduces New Executive Leaders

Adam Wright has been named CEO, and Joe Lillo has been named chief financial officer of Pilot Co.

Pilot Co. has announced Adam Wright will be joining the company as CEO, and Joe Lillo will become chief financial officer, officially taking their positions on May 30.

After Berkshire Hathaway became majority owners of Pilot Co. on Jan. 31, the company identified Wright and Lillo, longtime Berkshire Hathaway executives, for these key leadership roles to deliver on the company’s long-term growth and vision plans. Shameek Konar and Kevin Wills will be leaving their respective positions after supporting the transition.

Wright has over two decades of experience as a leader in the energy sector and brings expertise in strategic planning and operational excellence. He joined Berkshire Hathaway in 1996 and has served in various executive management roles in the energy sector, including most recently serving as executive vice president of operations and chief operating officer for one of the nation’s largest combined natural gas and electric providers.

Lillo has been an integral part of the Berkshire Hathaway Energy family of businesses for more than 25 years. He has significant expertise in enhancing financial controls, managing risk and driving responsible value creation.

“Pilot Co. has become one of the most future-forward companies in our industry. Adam’s energy expertise, leadership and focus on customer satisfaction will help ensure Pilot Co. remains a pillar of North America’s transportation ecosystem for decades to come,” said Greg Abel, vice chair of non-insurance operations for Berkshire Hathaway. “From the beginning of our journey together, Berkshire Hathaway recognized Pilot Co. as a strong business that was well positioned for the long term and was backed by an innovative and hardworking team. I am confident Adam and Joe have a solid platform from which to propel the company forward.”

Pilot Co. has continued to expand its footprint and prepare for the future of travel, including an investment of $1 billion in its New Horizons store modernization initiative and installing a coast-to-coast network of electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers at many of its locations across the country. Pilot Co.’s energy division is operating at record highs to fuel its growing travel center network and support its customers through the industry’s energy transformation.

“It’s an honor to join the Pilot family and to lead such an influential company that has fueled millions of journeys over the past 65 years,” said Wright. “Pilot remains focused on meeting the unique needs of our pro drivers, fleets, guests and team members while advancing a strong company strategy that positions us for the future.”

The Haslam family continues to be an integral part of the company with 20% ownership and James Haslam II, founder of Pilot Co., and James “Jimmy” Haslam III as members of the board.

“I want to thank Shameek and Kevin for all that they have done for Pilot Co. They have been instrumental in leading our over 30,000 team members through several years of growth and innovation,” said Jimmy Haslam. “While we express our utmost gratitude to them, I also want to welcome Adam, Joe and their families to Pilot Co. and to the Knoxville community.”

This next generation of leadership will build upon the company’s long-standing commitment to its team members, the community and the industry. Pilot Co. will remain headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., and has a compelling growth strategy in place with a bright future ahead as it aims to be the preferred choice for all interstate drivers.

Founded in 1958, Pilot Co. has grown its network to more than 800 retail and fueling locations and supplies more than 14 billion gallons of fuel per year to the market. Pilot Co. serves 1.3 million guests per day and provides over 70,000 fleet customers with solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards.