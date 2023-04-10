Roller Grill Hot Dogs and Brats

Johnsonville offers a full lineup of brats and hot dogs made with quality ingredients for retailers’ roller grills. The company offers delicious classic flavors like the Ultimate Brat or Smoked Polish in addition to trending flavors like Cheddar Jalapeño, with a branded merchandising program to help retailers share the company’s trusted name with customers.

Additionally, Johnsonville offers craveable menu ideas from roller grill and grab-n-go solutions to recipe and topping suggestions, giving retailers all they need for roller grill success.

Johnsonville

www.johnsonvillefoodservice.com