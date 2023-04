Talenti’s new Dairy-Free Caramel Toffee Crunch Gelato is one of many new flavors the brand has released in 2023. The ice cream flavor starts with a smooth and creamy cashew-flavored gelato and mixes in swirls of the brand’s signature dulce de leche and crunchy almond toffee pieces for an indulgent and sophisticated treat. Made with cashew butter, this new Caramel Toffee Crunch Gelato is 100% dairy free. It has a suggested retail price of $5.29 – $5.99.

