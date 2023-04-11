Special-Edition Chip Bags

In partnership with “Fast X,” Ruffles is celebrating individual style, confident swagger and innovative flavor through special-edition Ruffles chip bags featuring street racing vehicles from the film.

The Fast X rides are on specially marked bags of Ruffles potato chips, most notably on Ruffles Honey Habanero, a new flavor that is a blend of sweet and a kick of heat, as well as Ruffles Original, Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream, Ruffles Jalapeno Ranch, Ruffles Flamin’ Hot, Ruffles Sour Cream & Onion and Ruffles Lime & Jalapeno.

PepsiCo

www.pepsico.com