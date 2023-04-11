Stewart’s Shops Introduces New Product and Pint Flavors

Stewart’s Shops has introduced its new Circus Shake along with new flavors added to its pint line.

Stewart’s Shops has moved Cookies ‘N Cream, Adirondack Bear Paw and Raspberry Fudge Torte Frozen Yogurt into prepackaged pints. Also, by popular demand, the company made seasonal favorite Raspberry Cheesecake a permanent prepackaged pint flavor.

Stewart’s also dropped a brand-new, limited-edition flavor, Mint Cookie Scout. Customers can find this peppermint-flavored brownie batter ice cream with mint fudge cookie pieces in prepackaged pints for a limited time.

Stewart’s pints are a great treat, whether customers want to share or keep it all for themselves. Its prepackaged pint ice cream is super rich, made with more cream, fruit, nuts and swirls to give it extra richness.

Stewart’s Shops even rolled out new flavors, including Strawberry Sunrise Sherbet, Brownie Points, Peanut Butter Pie, Very Berry Shortcake and Daily Grind. Salted Caramel Cheesecake is back as well. However, these flavors are available for a limited time only.

Along with the new prepackaged pint flavors, Stewart’s Shops also introduced its all-new, limited-edition Circus Shake.

This refresher shake is a treat that features the classic flavor of cotton candy. It is made using milk that Stewart’s Shops picks up daily from local farms.

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates shops across New York and southern Vermont. The rich, 75-year history and success stems from the vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.