Twice Daily Launches New Rewards App

Twice Daily's new app includes features such as a customizable interface and mobile ordering for its c-stores.

Twice Daily recently launched its new and improved rewards app for guests. Key features of the updated app include:

A new, customizable interface that can be instantaneously updated without app updates allows Twice Daily and White Bison to communicate information rapidly and easily.

Guests will find it easy to track and manage their rewards progress in the Rewards Catalog.

Mobile ordering is available.

Guests can claim special offers, including 21-plus offers.

Guests can re-download the app or sign up for the first time through the App Store or Google Play.

Twice Daily is dedicated to delivering fast, friendly service, a fresh all-day menu and quality convenience products to busy people on the go. Locally owned and operated by Tri Star Energy, Twice Daily has been serving Middle Tennessee communities since 2011 and expanded to the North Alabama market in 2019.