Wawa to Celebrate Anniversary With Free Coffee

Wawa Inc. announced that on April 13, in honor of Wawa’s 59th anniversary in retail, the company will celebrate the occasion by offering customers free hot coffee of any size, chainwide, all day. Throughout the day, Wawa expects to give away close to 2 million free cups of any size coffee to customers at its nearly 1,000 stores.

In April 1964, Wawa entered the retail business by opening its first store in Folsom, Pa. Now on the verge of opening its 1,000th store later this month, Wawa is celebrating 59 years in retail by thanking communities with free coffee and sharing stories of the special connections between associates and customers that have been happening for nearly six decades.

“When Wawa opened its doors on April 16, 1964, our founder, Grahame Wood, imagined a place that would provide trusted quality products, convenience and care to local friends and neighbors. Now 59 years later, Wawa associates are proud to carry out this vision by being ‘Day Brighteners’ in their communities each and every day,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa CEO. “On April 13, we invite our customers to celebrate our rich history, growth and unwavering commitment to fulfilling lives, and we hope the stories we share put a smile on faces and inspire others to brighten days in their community.”

In addition to offering free coffee, Wawa Day will celebrate the connection between Wawa’s customers, associates and communities in the following ways:

“Day Brightener” Videos and Children’s Miracle Network Donation

Following a chainwide call for submissions, Wawa will release 10 videos depicting inspiring stories of kindness and celebrating the special connection between the company’s associates and customers. In honor of the hundreds of submissions received, Wawa will donate $50,000 to its community partner, Children’s Miracle Network.

All 990-plus stores across Wawa’s chain will select a “Day Brightening” customer that is near and dear to the store team and present them with a special Day Brightener sash, mug and a week’s worth of coffee.

Wawa Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Today, Wawa is an all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. with nearly 1,000 locations to date. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies; freshly brewed coffee; hot breakfast sandwiches; hand-crafted specialty beverages; a dinner menu including burgers; and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.