Growing C-Store Chain to Expand in Northeast

The convenience store chain plans to open four new sites in New Jersey.

A convenience store chain with a long-standing presence in New Jersey has decided to open four more stores in the state, building on a footprint that also spans Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.

The new sites will be located at the following addresses, according to the Burlington Daily Voice.

3280 Route 38 in Mount Laurel (Burlington County)

966 Route 17 North in Ramsey (Bergen County)

1006 White Horse Pike in Oaklyn (Camden County)

28 Route 10 in East Hanover (Morris County)

At this time last year, Wawa announced intentions to double its overall store count in the next three to five years. The chain planned to expand into the Florida Panhandle, southern Alabama and, as it announced in June 2022, central Pennsylvania. In December 2022, Wawa shared plans to grow in new markets in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.

As of now, Wawa has around 965 locations nationwide with 270 of them in New Jersey, and it’s planning for 1,800 stores by 2030, according to New Jersey 101.5.

No official opening dates have been set for these four New Jersey stores.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Today, Wawa is an all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom-prepared hoagies; freshly brewed coffee; hot breakfast sandwiches; specialty beverages; and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.