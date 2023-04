Zonin has launched a new Spritz collection with Coastal Lemon Spritz to join the newly rebranded Zonin Prosecco portfolio. The new addition is a refreshingly modern twist inspired by the Italian lifestyle and iconic Italian Limoncello liqueur.

The sparkling wine is blended with all-natural lemon, giving it a bold, refreshing and zesty taste. The product is sold in 200-milliliter and 750-milliliter bottles.

