Jacksons to Add BTMs in Stores

Jacksons Food Stores has made an agreement with Bitcoin Depot to add 80 BTMs (Bitcoin ATMs) in its stores.

The BTMs will be installed at Jacksons Food Stores in the coming months across Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, California, Washington and Arizona.

“This partnership with Jacksons Food Stores, one of the larger convenience store chains in the U.S., further exemplifies Bitcoin Depot’s leading market position and its ability to partner with key retailers in the convenience store industry that are looking for a reliable partner,” said Brandon Mintz, CEO and founder of Bitcoin Depot.

Since John D. Jackson founded Jacksons in 1975 as a single service station, the family-owned company has grown to be a nationally recognized chain of 300-plus company-operated convenience stores in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, California and Utah under the Jacksons Food Stores and ExtraMile by Jacksons Convenience Store brands.