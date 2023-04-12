Microwavable Potato Side Dishes

Stouffer’s has released a number of new side dishes, including Scalloped Potatoes and Cheddar Bacon Potatoes. Both of these potato varieties are sold in 24-ounce packages for a suggested retail price of $6.99.

The Stouffer’s Scalloped Potatoes are made with sliced potatoes that are smothered in a parmesan cheese sauce and topped with additional parmesan cheese. The Cheddar Bacon Potatoes are an indulgent side dish featuring diced potatoes mixed in a cheddar cheese sauce, sprinkled with bacon and topped with breadcrumbs for an added crisp.

