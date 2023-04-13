Big Mike’s Gas N Go Opens in Ohio

The new Big Mike’s Gas N Go c-store in Lebanon, Ohio, features Shell gasoline and is the second store with a full-service drive-through.

Big Mike’s Gas N Go opened a new location in Lebanon, Ohio, and the ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on March 8 at 9 a.m. The new store is located at the intersection of Neil Armstrong Way and West Main Street and features Shell gasoline. At the time of opening, the store had plans to hire 12 new staff members.

This is the fifth Big Mike’s Gas N Go location in Southwest Ohio. Other locations include Troy, Tipp City, Batavia and Landen, Ohio. The Lebanon, Ohio, location is the second store to feature a full-service drive-through.

Big Mike’s Gas N Go prides itself on excellent customer service, immaculately clean stores and bathroom facilities, and competitive fuel prices. Tracy Morris has been promoted from the internal staff and operates the location as the store manager and Warren County, Ohio, resident Cassandra Dillon as assistant manager.

The Big Mike’s Gas N Go staff looks forward to welcoming their neighbors in Lebanon, also the hometown of its corporate headquarters for the last 15 years. The Lebanon location also provides charging stations and an outdoor patio.

The construction of the new store was completed by Bunnell Hill Construction, a division of Schueler Group. Big Mike’s Gas N Go is a convenience store and fuel station chain that has been serving the greater Dayton, Ohio; and Cincinnati markets for 15 years and has over 50 employees.