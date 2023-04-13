Love’s Acquires EZ GO

Love’s Travel Stops recently acquired EZ GO from Oklahoma-based Carey Johnson Oil Co, which includes six travel stops located on Oklahoma turnpikes, five on the Kansas turnpike and 11 convenience stores in Oklahoma and Nebraska. This is the first time Love’s footprint will include locations on a turnpike and is part of the company’s commitment to add stores in areas of high demand. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are excited to add locations in Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska and welcome nearly 400 new team members to the Love’s Family of Companies,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “The opportunity to expand into serving commercial and casual customers on the two state turnpikes supports our strategic priority of pursuing adjacent acquisition opportunities. In addition to being family owned, we share a similar culture with the seller in that we operate on a customer-centric model focused on an extensive assortment of products, superior customer experience and inviting environment.”

Almost 60 years ago, Carey and Mary Lou Johnson founded their petroleum distribution business in Lawton, Okla. They developed the EZ GO convenience store concept in 1981.

EZ GO turnpike locations are expected to be branded Love’s in the next 12 months. For professional drivers, the EZ GO turnpike locations include amenities such as parking, diesel and DEF. The retail operations are composed of groceries, beverages, snacks, tobacco, gifts, fresh food, dispensed beverages and other consumer goods. EZ GO is co-located with numerous franchise food concepts and owns and operates the restaurant concept Back Forty Barbecue at two locations.

Love’s Travel Stops has more than 610 Love’s locations in 42 states and 22 EZ GO locations. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family owned and operated and employs more than 39,000 people. Love’s has over 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.