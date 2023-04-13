Street Corner Opens New Virginia Site

Topeka, Kan.-based Street Corner has opened a new store in the Eisenhower Building in downtown Alexandria, Va. It offers a wide variety of fresh and prepackaged food offerings, coffee and other sundry and grocery items to apartment dwellers, area employees and visitors enjoying an evening out. This marks the third Virginia store for the convenience chain, known for its “urban markets” in office and mixed-use developments in 19 states.

In addition to the usual offerings one might expect, the 2,074-square-foot store features a Rare Earth Coffee bar, with seating planned in the near future. Fresh food orders can be placed via touchscreen, with menu items including sandwiches, wraps and naan-based pizza with multiple gourmet varieties including pesto and barbecue. Prepackaged items include salads, fruit cups and parfaits.

“We’re looking forward to becoming a vital part of the neighborhood, getting to know residents and serving movie-goers and others looking for a good cup of coffee or a quick meal on the go,” said owner Upender Nadipalli, an Alexandria, Va., resident.

The new Street Corner store opened on March 23. It is located at 2361 Eisenhower Ave., adjacent to Orangetheory Fitness and around the corner from the AMC-22 movie theater.

Street Corner has 46 franchisee-owned stores in 19 states. Formats include Urban Market stores, mall stores and kiosks, Street Corner Express stores, and Street Corner with Gas. Seventy-three percent of Street Corner stores are minority owned.