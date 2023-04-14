Rainbow Fruity Cereal

Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Cereal is introducing a new take on its classic, fan-favorite cereal — Kellogg’s Rainbow Krispies. With a brand-new shape and six vibrant colors, each bite of Kellogg’s Rainbow Krispies offers a fruity aroma and flavors. Kellogg’s Rainbow Krispies is Kellogg’s first fruity cereal to provide 20% daily value of vitamin D.

It’s also made with eight grams of whole grains and fortified with nine vitamins and minerals per serving. Kellogg’s Rainbow Krispies is available at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.99 for an 11.1-ounce box and $5.99 for a 17.8-ounce box.

Kellogg Co.

www.KelloggCompany.com