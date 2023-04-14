Rutter’s Opens 85th Location

Rutter’s has opened its 85th location. Located in Orwigsburg, Pa., at 1160 Centre Turnpike, the brand-new Rutter’s is over 10,250 square feet, with 14 auto-fueling positions and four commercial fueling lanes. This brand-new location is open 24 hours a day and will feature Rutter’s food menu with billions of Made For You combinations.

Additionally, the store will feature Rutter’s 29-degree beer cave, wine and spiked slushies, along with video gaming terminals in Rutter’s gaming room, for those 21 years and older.

For customers looking to fuel up, the new location offers Rutter’s gasoline, Supreme 93 gasoline and Rutter’s premium diesel. The store will have the traditional grades of gasoline, along with Ethanol Free, Unleaded 15 and Flex Fuel. The forecourt will also offer premium auto diesel, Kerosene and Off-Road diesel. For commercial drivers, high-speed truck diesel and in-lane DEF will be available.

Further, Rutter’s will employ up to 50 people at this location, with new team members starting at $17.50 an hour.

With the opening of this new Rutter’s location, Rutter’s Children’s Charities has pledged to donate $1,000 each to Penn State Schuylkill-Student Emergency Fund, Deer Lake & West Brunswick Fire Co. No.1 and Northern Berks Food Pantry.

Rutter’s is a privately held chain of convenience stores headquartered in Central Pennsylvania. Rutter’s operates 79 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family-managed group of companies, Rutter’s includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company.