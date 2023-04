Hilco has teamed up again with WARHEADS sour candy for its new WARHEADS Mega Sour Booms dusted panned candy chews. The new WARHEADS Mega Sour Booms are sour-dusted panned candy chews in four explosive flavors, including Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Green Apple and Orange. Each 2.5-ounce peg bag has a suggested retail price of $1.49. It ships in four 12-count displays per case.

Hilco

www.HilcoUSA.com

Impact Confections

www.impactconfections.com